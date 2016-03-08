Photo: Juventus president Agnelli spotted on flight to Ibiza to negotiate for Icardi
08 July at 21:45The Mauro Icardi saga gets crazier after Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli was photographed on a flight to Ibiza to negotiate a deal for the player.
According to Sport Mediaset, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli embarked on Easyjet flight EJU 2697 to Ibiza, from Malpensa to arrive around the 23:30.
The Juventus number one, would have met Gabriele Giuffrida, who is thought to be an intermediary of the deal.
The news comes hours after the agent of the Inter number 9, Wanda Nara, started following Giuffrida on Instagram.
Agnelli was photographed by while traveling on the airport bus towards a car which then took him to the depths of Isla.
#skysport Andrea Agnelli su volo Easyjet EJU 2697per Ibiza... coasa bolle in@pentola..? pic.twitter.com/bgJTv7xxe9— Nico Zavattoni (@nicozava) July 7, 2019
Last week rumours emerged of a face-to-face meeting between Juventus’ director Fabio Paratici and Wanda Nara on the Spanish island and now it is the president's turn.
In the meantime, Icardi continues to train in Lugano with Inter, under the command of Conte, but is no longer part of the clubs plans.
Napoli are also thought to be interested in the player but he would prefer a move to Turin.
