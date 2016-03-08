Photo: Juventus president Agnelli spotted on flight to Ibiza to negotiate for Icardi

08 July at 21:45
The Mauro Icardi saga gets crazier after Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli was photographed on a flight to Ibiza to negotiate a deal for the player.
 
According to Sport Mediaset, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli embarked on Easyjet flight EJU 2697 to Ibiza, from Malpensa to arrive around the 23:30.
 
The Juventus number one, would have met Gabriele Giuffrida, who is thought to be an intermediary of the deal.
 
The news comes hours after the agent of the Inter number 9, Wanda Nara, started following Giuffrida on Instagram.
  Agnelli was photographed by while traveling on the airport bus towards a car which then took him to the depths of Isla.
 
Last week rumours emerged of a face-to-face meeting between Juventus’ director Fabio Paratici and Wanda Nara on the Spanish island and now it is the president's turn.
 
In the meantime, Icardi continues to train in Lugano with Inter, under the command of Conte, but is no longer part of the clubs plans.
 
Napoli are also thought to be interested in the player but he would prefer a move to Turin.
 
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.