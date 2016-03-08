Photo: Kulusevski undergoing Juventus medical checkups
02 January at 10:45Dejan Kulusevski is currently undergoing his medical with Juventus ahead of the completion of his move from Atalanta. The player will join the Bianconeri for a figure of about 35 million euros plus 9 more million in potential bonuses. He will sign a 4-year-contract with the club with an annual salary of 2.5 million euros with subsequent bonuses but it is yet to be determined if he will join Sarri's team already now or in June. Juve's official Twitter account posted pictures from the Swede's medical examinations this morning:
In corso al #JMedical le visite per Dejan #Kulusevskihttps://t.co/1ivNcRZERq pic.twitter.com/Ufc7yTn5B4— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 2, 2020
