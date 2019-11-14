Photos: Ronaldo's sisters respond to Juve - 'Don't mess with him'

Portugal are now one step away from qualifying for the Euros next summer, following the 6-0 win. Furthermore, Ronaldo certainly sent a signal to his club, having been criticised for his performances as of late. Above all, Maurizio Sarri decided to sub him off two games in a row.

In addition to this, the manager claimed (Sky Italia via Calciomercato.com ) that CR7 is struggling with an injury, but when he arrived at the Portugal camp, no injury was confirmed by the staff. This raised a few eyebrows, and yesterday's performance shows that perhaps Sarri was wrong.

On Instagram, after the game, Ronaldo's sisters Katia and Elma Aveiro had their say on the situation. The former wrote: "don't mess with his work, imagine if you hadn't done it". Elma filled in with: "And now he is fine".



The controversial case of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to spark reactions. After being subbed off against Lokomotiv Moscow and Milan, the Portuguese star responded with a hat-trick for his country against Lithuania last night.