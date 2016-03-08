Piatek, five games to save future with Milan
16 November at 13:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s striker Krzysztof Piątek has five games to save his career at the club, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Poland international has joined the Milan-based club in the January transfer window from league rivals Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €35 million and became an instant hit amongst the fans after a free-flowing start to his career at the San Siro.
However, Piątek’s form has been miserable to say the least in the recent past where he has only scored three goals in 12 matches in all competition and offered very little in terms of the game play as well.
As per the latest report, Milan’s hierarchy are losing patience with the 24-year-old and will loan the player back to Genoa if he does not show signs of improvement in the next five matches.
Piątek has represented the Rossoneri in 33 league matches where he has scored 14 goals and provided just a solitary assist.
