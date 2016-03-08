Piatek like Aubameyang: two goals for the AC Milan striker to enter Serie A history
13 April at 16:45One was wanted by former sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli but without success. The other was signed by Leonardo more than a year later after admiring him for a few months in Genoa. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Krzysztof Piatek, one could have been AC Milan's striker, the other became one.
And somehow the two are linked, not only because they were goals for the Rossoneri but also due to their goalscoring record. The current Arsenal striker joined the English club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018. He scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga and 10 in the Premier League. Double digits, in the same season, with two different teams. Very few have done it. But, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, Piatek can do even better.
13 goals in Serie A with Genoa, 8 for Milan. Piatek is on top of the ranking of goalscorers on par with Fabio Quagliarella, and tonight he will try to improve his already impressive record in the big match against Lazio.
In the event that the Polish attacker scores two goals, he would enter in the history books of Serie A, arriving at double digits with two different teams in the same season in the league.
