Piatek scores first AC Milan goal from corner kick since Bonucci vs Juventus
17 February at 17:45AC Milan defeated Atalanta 3-1 yesterday in a difficult but very important matchup in view of Champions League qualification. Krzysztof Piatek was the main man for the Rossoneri yesterday, scoring a brace and breaking a record with his impact for the club since arriving from Genoa. Moreover, his second goal came from a corner kick - Milan's first in almost a year.
The last goal from a corner kick for Milan was Leonardo Bonucci's header against Juventus in March last year when the former Rossoneri captain jumped over Barzagli and Bonucci and celebrated in front of the whistles of the fans of his current team at the Allianz Stadium. Almost a year later and Gattuso can celebrate another goal from the corner kick, which has seemingly been a weakness of the team for some time now.
It is worth mentioning that both goals were assisted by the same player - Hakan Calhanoglu - who found both his teammates with strong and accurate crosses into the penalty box.
