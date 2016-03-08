Piatek to AC Milan: Perinetti reveals what's missing to complete the deal
21 January at 14:40Genoa's sporting director Giorgio Perinetti spoke with Sky Sport a few minutes before the kick-off of Genoa-AC Milan: "Negotiations are not defined yet. There are a few details missing. We'll speak with AC Milan directors after the game, let's see if we will close the deal".
"We have to make a difficult choice: if we don't sell him, which motivations will he have? It's the same doubt that AC Milan have with Higuain who wants to join Chelsea".
"What's missing? Details are important, I can reveal everything, maybe I'll meet AC Milan after the game, let's see what happens".
"We are not planning to sign any replacement, we are focused on many situations. For sure we'll sign a new midfielder. We are close to Sturaro. Romero? He will play for Juve one day, but for sure he will remain with us until also in the next season".
