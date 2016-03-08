Pioli can be confirmed on AC Milan bench by Gazidis: the situation
16 March at 16:00The rumours about Ralf Rangnick have been there, are there and will be there, even though currently the German seems to be much further away from AC Milan than ever, based on yesterday's report from Gazzetta dello Sport.
The current coach Stefano Pioli arrived in place of Marco Giampaolo, despite the first choice of Milan being Luciano Spalleti, and many thought that he was only a caretaker manager but the Rossoneri's 2020 seems to have changed the cards on the table and Pioli really has a chance to be confirmed on the San Siro bench next season.
As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it), CEO Ivan Gazidis holds the current coach in high esteem. Pioli's contract at Milan expires in 2021 but there is a gentleman's agreement that allows the club and also the manager to free themselves or review the agreement based on the results obtained. Obviously, in the final decision, the decisive factor will be the final Serie A ranking.
The Milan management is generally appreciative of Pioli's work on the field, where he has been able to restore a tactical balance to the team. The new mental approach of the players to the games and the management of the dressing room are also two other points in favour of the coach, besides obviously the improved results in 2020.
Compared to the first part of the season, the average of points in the new year rose from 1.2 to 1.7. Finally, in a Milan that is careful about costs, there is another aspect in favour of Pioli, namely his salary which, compared to other managers, is rather low (1.5 million euros net per season).
