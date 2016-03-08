Pioli insists AC Milan aren't far behind Napoli; responds to Ibrahimovic rumours

The San Siro side currently sit in 14th place in the standings, claiming just 13 points after 12 games. Of course, this is nowhere near good enough for a club like Milan, which is why they need to turn things around starting tomorrow.

"We'll start from the game in Turin. I don't know if it's easier to play against a strong team like Napoli, who are equipped for the Champions League and to win the Scudetto. It's a very important game, Napoli strong but we aren't far behind.

"Caldara? He's better but he's not ready to play with us. Tomorrow he will play with the Primavera, he will need a couple of weeks to fill the gap with his teammates. He's an important player, he still lacks something."

Bennacer and Calhanoglu will both miss the game due to suspension, which means that Pioli is forced to make at least two changes. However, as he assured when asked the questions, he has enough options to replace the two, who have been important as of late.

"Bennacer's and Calhanoglu's suspension forces me to change a few things. Whoever plays will give me signals, I have various possibilities. Rebic is one of those."

Finally, he also commented on the Ibrahimovic rumours, as the Swede has been heavily linked with a return to the club.

“I have already explained that I think he’s a great champion, both for his technical importance and his professionalism. Now the present is important for us. With the club, there is a continuous confrontation, but I have to focus on the pitch. It’s only November," he concluded.