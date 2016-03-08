Pioli testing new formation for AC Milan: Leao to partner Ibrahimovic?
10 January at 13:00While Zvonimir Boban prepares the revolution on the transfer market, Stefano Pioli is evaluating a turnaround on the field already from the match against Cagliari. In fact, as reported by Corriere dello Sport today (via milanlive.it), the coach is testing a new formation (4-4-2) in view of the crucial match tomorrow afternoon against the Sardinians.
Yesterday, the former Inter and Fiorentina coach started experimenting with a formation that has never been considered so far. In the test, the defensive line was formed from Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli and Theo Hernandez, with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.
In the middle, Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer were tried, while Samuel Castillejo and Hakan Calhanoglu featured on the flanks of the midfield. In the attack, space was given to the tandem composed of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao.
The final decision will be taken between today and tomorrow but it is very likely that Pioli will play this card to get out of Sardinia Arena unharmed and generally the find the way to the turning point of the season.
