Pirlo: 'Higuain exit good for AC Milan, Lautaro more complete than Icardi, Juve can destroy Ajax'
25 March at 09:30Former Italy star Andrea Pirlo has released a very interesting interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport speaking about three of his former clubs: Inter, AC Milan and Juventus: "I don't think Juve's supremacy is bad for Italy. It forces the other to raise their level. Juventus' target is Europe now. They have changed their mentality. Ronaldo decided to change his life at 33. It means he had great motivations and he settled in well very quickly. In a season, there is always a turnaround, a perfect game that changes the season. I think Juve can physically destroy Ajax, it was a good draw. Ajax beat Real Madrid but Real were as unorganized as ever and that's rare. It won't happen with Juve. Juventus can win the Champions League provided that they won't repeat what they did in Madrid".
INTER - "They played the derby very well. They were aggressive and everybody was helping each other. Lautaro is more complete than Icardi, but Icardi scores more goals. I think they can play together. Sometimes a club does things that must be done. Wanda? Agents solve problems inside the headquarters. Everything was just too much public, too much social. Icardi is going to lose his value and how will he played after being out of action for so long?"
MILAN - "I expected Gattuso's organization but not his style of play. The team wants to play well and build the action from the back. Rino went beyond the label that he had as a footballer. Higuain's exit was good for them. Piatek is young and he scores almost in every game. He is similar to Inzaghi, he attacks the ball with the same anger".
ITALY - "Balotelli may have learned that hard work is the only way to emerge. It's a good sign. Meantime it's right to give a chance to Kean. When he plays he always scores. It's not a detail".
