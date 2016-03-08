Pirlo set for Italy national team return
25 July at 14:35Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo is reportedly set to become Roberto Mancini's assistant at the Italian national team.
Pirlo made over 115 times for the Italian national team, after having first making an appearance in 2002 and then retiring as a player in 2015.
Ansa report that Pirlo is set to take over as the Italian national team assistant manager soon, with the deal already signed and an announcement set to be made soon enough.
Rumors had previously linked Pirlo with the job but it now seems likely that he takes over the role, with Mancini really intent on having the former midfielder on board.
Pirlo has already been announced as an expert for Sky Italia for the coverage of the UEFA Champions League next season.
