Pjanic: 'I want to become one of the best in the world..'
30 September at 15:35Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has revealed that he wants to be one of the best players in the world.
Pjanic has been linked with clubs in Europe over the last two summer transfer windows but has stayed put at Juve. Maurizio Sarri is using him as a defensive midfielder and the Bosnian has scored in both of Juve's last two games.
Ahead of the club's game against Leverkusen, Pjanic was talking to the press.
He said: "My goal is to become one of the best in the world, I play in a club that wants to compete at the top in the world. My story has grown step by step, I have always tried to grow and learn. Yes, today I feel like an important player, but I don't have to judge myself and I want to become even stronger, winning helps make you even bigger."
On how it feels to play deeper under Sarri, the former Roma man said: "It's something the coach just asked for. Certainly, I touch many more balls, the more days go by and the more we can understand what Sarri wants. A lot has changed compared to before. I see the team growing, not everything it can be perfect in this phase.
"Next time the team will be even stronger. I feel good, I am much more sought after by the team. If I can touch 150 balls well, otherwise it is enough that the team plays well. Allegri often look for tall exteriors, the way to play now is different."
