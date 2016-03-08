Pjanic: 'Its a lack of respect to criticise Juve, some people chat too much'
29 April at 10:55Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has had a go at people who criticise Juve, saying that some people chat too much but do very little themselves.
Juve have already won the Scudetto this season- their eighth consecutive one but they have failed to win the Italian Cup or the UEFA Champions League, as they were knocked out of Europe's prime competition by Ajax.
Pjanic recently have an interview to Tuttosport and he talked about criticisms aimed at Juve.
He said: "To say something against this Juventus is a lack of respect. There are many people who chat a little too much and do not understand much."
About the knockout from the Champions League, he said: "Anything can happen in football, unfortunately we left the competition. If we had faced the game with fewer absences, with fewer injuries, it would have been better.
"We lacked that bit of luck that would have been useful, that is, to have everyone available. it's an excuse, but everything would have been simpler. We left, now we will have to analyze what has not gone and try to do our best next year ".
