However, a move didn't materialize for the Bosnian, who now will extend his stay in Turin. This as confirmed by Sky Italia today, who reports that Pjanic will sign a five-year deal with the Bianconeri.

In fact, there will be a meeting between the involved parties today to solve the final details, after which the signature should arrive later this week. The midfielder will now earn €6.5m per year, making him one of the highest earners at Juve.

This summer, Pjanic was heavily linked with the likes of Man City and Barcelona. However, the latter opted for Arturo Vidal instead, while the English side have proved to do just as well without Pjanic in the squad.