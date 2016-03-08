Pochettino plays down AC Milan links: 'I only read it in the papers, nothing else'
29 April at 13:35The manager of English giants Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino has trashed reports linking him with a move to AC Milan.
Milan boss Rino Gattuso's future at the rossoneri has come under stern doubt recently and these doubts reached a peak as the side fell to a 2-0 defeat to Torino yesterday. Currently fifth in the league, Milan could drop to sixth if Atalanta beat Udinese today.
Pochettino is one man who's been linked with a move to Milan but in a recent interview with Goal.com, the Argentine played down such reports.
He said: "Milan? I read it in the press, nothing else. We know how this world works, these kinds of voices do not feed my ego. Others like to be on everyone's lips to feel up to it, but I don't need it. It's part of football.
"If we talk about an interest from other clubs I take it as a certificate of esteem."
"When I renewed with Tottenham, I did it to stay and because I believe I can do what we have done this season. I never commented on the rumors, there were also rumors about English clubs and other countries."
