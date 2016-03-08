Pochettino throws Tottenham future in doubt amid Juve speculations
27 May at 15:45Mauricio Pochettino is uncertain about his future at Tottenham. The Argentinean manager has revealed that he will reveal his future after the Champions League final against Liverpool: "I've had a lot of fun in the last five years", Pochettino said. "We are preparing this important game, one of the most important of our careers. We had to change the mentality of this club and we've achieved incredible results. Playing the Champions League final is an incredible achievement for Tottenham".
Juventus' DS Fabio Paratici met an intermediary close to Pochettino in Milan last week and the Spurs boss remains one of the candidates to take over in Turin even if the Serie A giants have also reached an agreement with Maurizio Sarri (READ HERE).
"I will reply to questions about my future after the final", Pochettino added. "For now, I am only focused on the final".
