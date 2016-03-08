Pogba back to Juve? Paul Ince gives transfer boost to the Old Lady
29 January at 18:30Manchester United star Paul Ince is one of Juventus' main targets for next season. Even if Massimiliano Allegri admitted that the Frenchman's return to Turin could be very difficult, the Old Lady's fans keep dreaming about signing the man who left Turin for € 110 million in summer 2015. Speaking to TalkSport about the future of the French player, former Inter and England star Paul Ince said: "Are you sure that Pogba will remain at Manchester United nex season? Because I am not too sure about that".
Pogba's brother has also recently spoken about the future of the Red Devil revealing which clubs he could be joining in the future.
