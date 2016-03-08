Pogba's brother snubs Juve: 'Barca and Real Madrid the only possibilities for Paul'

In an interview with AS , Florentin Pogba revealed a few interesting details about his brother's future with Man Utd, stating that there are only two possible destinations next.

"When my brother leaves Man Utd, there are only three clubs left where he can improve: Man City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, but he won't go to City so only the two latter remain," he began.

The former Saint-Étienne man also spoke about Paul's choice to move back to Man Utd when leaving Juventus.

"When he was at Juventus, he had the opportunity to move to Barcelona, but he was determined to return to Man Utd because he failed there the first time. Real? There was movement, but he wanted to go back to England.

"Paul's return to a high level? Mourinho's farewell was the key. Paul was not happy, and you could see it. With Solkjaer, everything is much better," he concluded.