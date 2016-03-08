The relationship between Paul Pogba and José Mourinho could lead one of them (or maybe both of them) away from the Old Trafford anytime in the near future.



The Red Devils are already eight points behind Premier League table leaders Manchester City and the poor relationship between the Frenchman and the Special One is making things even worse for the club.







Pogba is being linked with a move to Barcelona or Juventus with the Old Lady that is dreaming of a return of their talented midfielder who arrived in Turin as a free agent in 2012 and made return to the Old Trafford four years later for € 110 million.



Reports in the UK claim one between Pogba and Mourinho will leave Man United soon. Pogba is rumored to be seeking a Man United January exit and his agent Mino Raiola has not denied the reports.



​Contacted by James Ducker, a journalist of the Telegraph, Raiola commented Pogba’s Barcelona rumors with a ‘no comment’ that suggests how the future of the Frenchman could be far from the Nou Camp with Barcelona and Juventus both keen to sign the unhappy France World Cup winner.

