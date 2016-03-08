Pogba celebration after Everton win hides transfer message for Man Utd, Juve and Barcelona
29 October at 13:30Paul Pogba was one of the best players on the pitch at the Old Trafford yesterday with Manchester United that managed to seal a 2-1 win against Everton (RATINGS).
Pogba entered the scoresheet alongside his team-mate Anthony Martial and shortly after the final whistle the former Juventus star posted a few pictures on social media to celebrate the Red Devils’ win.
Great result, up to the next one @ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Je1Ge5OcDv— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) 28 ottobre 2018
Pogba posted a few pictures and videos alongside his compatriot and Manchester United team-mate.
“French connect”, Pogba wrote in the first tweet, asking Martial to caption the picture he posted.
Later on Pogba did also post a video of himself celebrating alongside the former Monaco striker.
The future of both Manchester United star is in doubt as both Pogba and Martial are reported to be not on good terms with José Mourinho.
After the draw against Chelsea two weeks ago Martial told media that his relationship with Mourinho is ‘absolutely normal’, the ‘same relationship that links a player and his manager’, the Frenchman admitted.
Pogba is reported to have been ‘silenced’ after the home defeat against Juventus last week and his messages on Twitter sound like a warning to Manchester United who is aware of the interest of Juventus for both players while Barcelona is being heavily linked with signing the France World Cup winner.
French connection @AnthonyMartial caption this pic.twitter.com/ELZ6Swiux3— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) 28 ottobre 2018
WATCH Pogba's social media posts in our gallery
Go to comments