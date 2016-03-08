Pogba open to Barcelona January move on two conditions
24 September at 12:30Paul Pogba is unhappy with Manchester United’s playing style and according to reports in Spain he is ready to leave the Red Devils either in January or at the end of the season.
According to Don Balon, Pogba remains one of Barcelona’s top transfer targets with the former Juventus star that is open to complete a shock January switch to the Nou Camp on two conditions.
The first one: Pogba wants the same salary he has at Manchester United. Or more. The Frenchman is on a € 13 million-a-year deal at the Old Trafford and is not going to move to Barcelona if he is offered less than that.
The 25-year-old also wants to be a regular starter at the Camp Nou and his possible move to Catalunya would be a threat for other members of the team such as Ivan Rakitic who would lose his starter spot with Pogba wearing the Blaugrana shirt.
