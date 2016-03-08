Pogba to Barcelona: former Juve star pushes Man U star away from Old Trafford
15 October at 12:48Former Juventus star Arturo Vidal is pushing for Paul Pogba to join Barcelona, Rai Sport reports.
Although Vidal’s relationship with Ernesto Valverde is not at its best, Vidal has reportedly praised Pogba with his manager telling him that the club should do anything they can to sign the French midfielder who is also wanted by Juventus.
According to Rai Sport Raiola has already reached a principle of agreement with Barcelona even if Manchester United are not willing to sell the 2018 World Cup winner who returned to the club for € 105 million in 2016 after four years spent at Juventus.
Vidal and Pogba are really close friends, the duo spent two campaigns together in Turin and – together with Andrea Pirlo – they created one of the most brilliant midfield in the history of the Old Lady.
Now Vidal wants the Frenchman to join him at Barcelona although Manchester United have already made it clear that they don’t want to sell Pogba at any price.
