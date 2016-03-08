Porto defender set to undergo Roma medical today
31 May at 10:40After having sealed the signing of Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb, Roma are close to sealing the signature of Ivan Marcano, who is set to undergo his medical at the giallorossi today.
Marcano arrived at the Villa Stuart at about 9 o'clock in the morning yesterday and will undergo a medical at the club, ahead of his move from the Portuguese giants.
Marcano's contract at Porto was set to end this summer and his arrival is a free transfer, with the Spaniard set to sign a three-year deal and will earn 2 million euros a season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
