Portugal's coach reveals why Ronaldo can play at top level for another 4 years

ronaldo.portogallo.2018.2019.esulta.
09 June at 13:45
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will face the Netherlands tonight in the Nations League final. In preparation for the matchup, the Juventus star spoke to the media and revealed the secret of his success. Portugal's coach Fernando Santos also spoke in a press conference and praised his star player ahead of the competition's final.

"I believe that CR7 will play another three or four years (up to 38) because he has very concrete objectives and this leads him to have a very regular life. He is always physically well, he trains to the limit and the life outside the pitch is very important," he said.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.