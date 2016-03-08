Portugal's coach reveals why Ronaldo can play at top level for another 4 years
09 June at 13:45Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will face the Netherlands tonight in the Nations League final. In preparation for the matchup, the Juventus star spoke to the media and revealed the secret of his success. Portugal's coach Fernando Santos also spoke in a press conference and praised his star player ahead of the competition's final.
"I believe that CR7 will play another three or four years (up to 38) because he has very concrete objectives and this leads him to have a very regular life. He is always physically well, he trains to the limit and the life outside the pitch is very important," he said.
