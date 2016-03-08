Positive meeting between AC Milan and Empoli for Bennacer: the details

04 July at 17:45
Ismael Bennacer is a concrete objective for AC Milan. Today's meeting between the Rossoneri and Empoli, about which we informed you today, was positive and there is the desire of both parties to close a deal in a short period of time, as reported by Sky Sport.

The same source continues that there is still a bit of a distance between Milan's first offer and Empoli's request but the gap could already be reduced today. The Rossoneri, in fact, after careful evaluation, decided that the Algerian midfielder may be the right profile for the price, quality and age.

More developments are expected in the evening, with Bennacer approaching AC Milan.

