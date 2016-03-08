Positive signals from Benfica for Perin: the details
04 September at 17:35Positive signals have emerged from Portuguese side Benfica as they look to reestablish a deal for Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin.
Perin was on the market earlier this summer as Juventus managed to bring back Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer after his contract at PSG had ended. Perin joined Juve last summer from Genoa but now finds himself third choice.
We understand that Benfica look keen on resuming negotiations for Perin after a deal had fallen through in the summer. The player is interested in the move and once he has recovered from his injury, the move will come closer.
Benfica had agreed a fee with Juve and the player had agreed personal terms but the medical tests could not complete as the Italian failed the medical.
Benfica had backed out of the deal as they had promised that they will come back for the player in January as Perin would have recovered from his injury. And now, it seems as though the deal can be restructured soon.
