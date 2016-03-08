Prade: 'We tried to sign Suso and Politano'
03 September at 16:45Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade has revealed that the club tried to sign Suso and Matteo Politano earlier this summer.
The European transfer deadline day ended yesterday and Fiorentina were the most active club on deadline day. They signed three players, roping in Pedro from Fluminense, capturing Bobby Duncan from Liverpool and also signing Rachid Ghezzal on loan from Leicester.
In an interview that Prade gave at a press conference after the end of the summer transfer window, he talked about some targets.
He said: "I'm not disappointed by any negotiations, we tried until 8pm last night, but the clubs didn't want to sell, so I'm sure I can't do more. Sassuolo didn't sell Berardi, Udinese De Paul, Inter Politano and Milan Suso, but we tried for all of them."
On the high number of players that they have in the side, Prade said: "We are still many, we are 29. The only ones that did not fit into our projects that we did not place are Eysseric, Dabo and Thereau. The players will be reinstated and will be available to the coach, we do not want to create situations of friction.
"In fact, I have the utmost confidence in Montella, who has had great problems in working, never having a real group. We are still open, just think that no negotiations have been held before mid-July. Montella must now find the best way to build the puzzle, but there is no open department. We bought in a targeted manner, with some important investments."
Fiorentina are yet to win a single game this season, losing 4-3 to Napoli at home and then lost 2-1 to Genoa away from home recently.
