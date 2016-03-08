Prandelli: Romero has the most potential, he only needs to grow technically
20 March at 14:00After Genoa’s the victory against Juventus, coach Cesare Prandelli spoke to Telenord about Cristian Romero, defender followed by the Bianconeri.
"I have never trained a 20 year old with his potential. He has physical, recovery, personality, he only needs to grow technically. with a 3- or 4-man defence it is the same for him.
Romero has been a target for Juventus as they look to strengthen their defence for next season, other names include, De Ligt, Varane and Manolas.
