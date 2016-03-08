Prandelli: Romero has the most potential, he only needs to grow technically

20 March at 14:00
After Genoa’s the victory against Juventus, coach Cesare Prandelli spoke to Telenord about Cristian Romero, defender followed by the Bianconeri.
 
"I have never trained a 20 year old with his potential. He has physical, recovery, personality, he only needs to grow technically. with a 3- or 4-man defence it is the same for him.
 
Romero has been a target for Juventus as they look to strengthen their defence for next season, other names include, De Ligt, Varane and Manolas.
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.