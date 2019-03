Prandelli: Romero has the most potential, he only needs to grow technically

After Genoa’s the victory against Juventus, coach Cesare Prandelli spoke to Telenord about Cristian Romero, defender followed by the Bianconeri."I have never trained a 20 year old with his potential. He has physical, recovery, personality, he only needs to grow technically. with a 3- or 4-man defence it is the same for him.Romero has been a target for Juventus as they look to strengthen their defence for next season, other names include, De Ligt , Varane and Manolas