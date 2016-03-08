The Rossoneri face lowly Dudelange from Luxembourg, and have consequently deployed a number of second-string players, including José Mauri, Andrea Bertolacci, Samu Castillejo and Ignazio Abate.

Rino Gattuso has more pressing matters to deal with in Italy, where the Diavolo is struggling, having only earned four points in three league games so far.

Here are tonight’s expected lineups:

Dudelange: Frising; Malget, Schnell, Prempeh, El Hriti; Stelvio, Sinani, Couturier; Stolz, Turpel, Melisse.

In the other Italian game, Lazio don’t sound like they’re taking Europe so seriously yet, playing the likes of Murgia, Durmisi, Proto and Caicedo against Apollon Limassol.

Lazio

Apollon Limassol

Reina; Abate, Caldara, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Bertolacci, Mauri, Bakayoko; Castillejo, Higuain, Borini.Proto; Bastos, Acerbi, Caceres; Basta, Murgia, Badelj, Milinkovic, Durmisi; Luis Alberto; Caicedo.Bruno Vale; Stylianou, Roberge, Yuste, Vasiliou; Kyriakou, Sachetti; Joao Pedro, Pereyra, Schembri; Zelaya.