Premier League: Chelsea and Spurs drop points
01 January at 20:00Chelsea and Tottenham will be no doubt left licking their wounds as the blues only managed a 1-1 draw away to Brighton whilst Jose Mourinho's men were defeated 1-0 by Southampton (via calciomercato).
The blues took the lead early on the road but were cancelled out with only 6 minutes remaining in regular time, much to the dismay of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who mentioned after the match that he was concerned by his sides lack of consistency. Chelsea are now only 1 points clear in fourth with Manchester United taking on Arsenal this evening.
Tottenham suffered a potentially disastrous blow to their plans on New Year’s Day as Harry Kane limped off with an apparent hamstring injury during their 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton.
The defeat leaves last year Champions League finalists in sixth position and awaiting confirmation on the degree of their star mans injury as we head into the new year.
Anthony Privetera
