Premier League, OFFICIAL line-ups for Liverpool-Crystal Palace

19 January at 15:13
Liverpool will face Crystal Palace today in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp's team will look to confirm their top of the table position, with Manchester City just four points behind. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will try to salvage some points from Anfield Road to widen the gap between themselves and relegation positions. Here are the official line-ups of both teams.

Liverpool: ​Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Crystal Palace: Speroni; Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, van Aanholt; Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur; Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.

You can follow the match live here with us.

