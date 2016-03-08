Premier League: OFFICIAL line-ups for Man United-Brighton

19 January at 15:06
Manchester United will look to build on a fascinating start on the bench for  Ole Gunnar Solskjær in today's Premier League matchup against Brighton at the Old Trafford. Here are the line-ups of both teams for the game:

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Shaw, Jones, Lindelof, Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Lingard, Martial, Rashford

Brighton: Button; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; March, Stephens, Propper, Gross, Locadia; Murray.

You can follow the match live with us here.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.