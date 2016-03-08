Premier League: OFFICIAL line-ups for Man United-Brighton
19 January at 15:06Manchester United will look to build on a fascinating start on the bench for Ole Gunnar Solskjær in today's Premier League matchup against Brighton at the Old Trafford. Here are the line-ups of both teams for the game:
Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Shaw, Jones, Lindelof, Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Lingard, Martial, Rashford
Brighton: Button; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; March, Stephens, Propper, Gross, Locadia; Murray.

