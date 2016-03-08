In fact, there have been many reports linking him with Bayern Munich as of late, and this was further sparked today as Under's former president at Altinordu, Mehmet Özkan, confirmed the rumours

"Bayern Munich are following him [Under] very closely, and he could leave for an important transfer fee," Özkan told Turkish outlet takvim.com.tr.

At the age of 20, the Turkish winger joined Roma last summer for a fee of €14m, turning out to be a great bargain. In fact, it has previously been reported that Bayern Munich could offer €60m to Roma in order to land Under; an offer that the Giallorossi shouldn't turn down.

Cengiz Under has only been at Roma for just over a year, but could already be on his way out after attracting the interest of several big clubs.