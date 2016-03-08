Liverpool face Psg at Anfield Road in the opening tie of the Group stage of the Champions League. The English and the French club are the favourites to qualify in group C although Napoli will battle it out to make it through the last-16 stage.



The Azzurri face Red Star Belgrade at the Marakana tonight (read the preview here).



Liverpool-Psg is definitely one of the most exciting games of this evening and expectations are high for both teams. Liverpool want to go the extra mile after last season’s final against Real Madrid while Psg want to impose themselves in Europe after their domestic dominion over the last few years.



French paper L’Equipe has come out with a brilliant front-page this morning showing the likes of Cavani, Mbappé, Thomas Tuchel and Neymar crossing Abbey Road like they were the Beatles. Psg, in fact, would need a historic performance tonight to beat last year’s Champions League finalists.







LIVERPOOL-PSG: five things you need to know

Liverpool have faced Paris Saint-Germain only twice before - over two legs in the semi-final of the 1996/97 Cup Winners' Cup. Both sides have one victory each, but PSG managed to progress on aggregate (3-2).



Robbie Fowler and Mark Wright were on the scoresheet in Liverpool’s most recent clash with Paris Saint-Germain (2-0), the only time the French Champions have visited Anfield.



Paris SG are taking part in their 11th Champions League campaign, including their seventh in a row. Only Lyon (15) have more appearances in the competition among French clubs.

This will be Liverpool’s first meeting in the Champions League with a side from France since the 2009/10 campaign, when the Reds lost 1-2 vs Lyon at Anfield before drawing 1-1 away from home in the group stages.



Liverpool have won seven of their 12 previous European Cup/Champions League matches against French opposition (D1 L4) but have lost two of the last three such games at home (W1).



: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita; Shaqiri, Salah, Mané.: Jurgen Klopp.: Areola; Meunier, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Bernat; Diarra, Rabiot; Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappé; Cavani.: Thomas Tuchel.