Psg and Man U keen on Romagnoli and Bonucci
09 July at 14:30European powerhouses Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on signing AC Milan defenders Alessio Romagnoli and Leonardo Bonucci.
United have already drawn strong links with a move for Bonucci and could look to take advantage of the rossoneri's bleak financial situation by making a move for the Italian skipper.
Corriere dello Sport though, report that PSG and United could make moves for both Bonucci and his defensive partner Alessio Romagnoli this summer, with AC Milan's financial situation seemingly uncertain and future bleak.
The rossoneri could be willing to sell the two players at a lower price because of their desperation for money and money is what they need to improve their financial situation.
Romangoli signed a new contract with Rino Gattuso's side not long ago and that could help Milan earn a high fee for the Italian.
