PSG, Cavani close to Atletico and Inter set to say farewell to Icardi in January
26 December at 12:20Paris Saint Germain are set to tighten up their attacking department in the upcoming January transfer window, with Edison Cavani set to leave and Mauro Icardi set to be signed permanently, according to a report from Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 32-year-old Uruguayan striker, whose contract expires with the Parisian club next summer, is set for a move to Spanish side Atletico Madrid. Spanish newspaper Marca have reported that Diego Simeone’s club have already reached an agreement to sign him in January, slightly fixing PSG’s Financial Fair Play commitments.
With the Cavani situation sorted, the report continues, the French giants can now start to consider enacting their buy option on Inter owned striker Mauro Icardi. The 26-year-old Argentine forward has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances for PSG so far this season, pushing the club’s sporting director Leonardo to consider a January move for the player. The early farewell of Cavani facilities this idea, with the only risk now being a ‘no’ from Icardi and his wife-agent Wanda Nara.
Apollo Heyes
