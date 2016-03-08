PSG, Cavani's father: 'They will never win the Champions League'
26 November at 17:45Paris Saint Germain striker Edison Cavani is struggling to earn playing time at the club thanks to the arrival of Mauro Icardi in the summer. His father discussed the Parisian club when speaking on the Uruguayan TV show ‘Urugayos: los otros programme’ via Calciomercato.com.
"You'll win as many cups as you want in France, but you'll never win the Champions League. In football, you don't just win with money.”
Cavani’s contract with PSG expires next June, and it seems unlikely that the 32-year-old striker will sign an extension with the French side. Interested clubs in him include Spanish side Atletico Madrid and David Beckham’s MLS side Inter Miami.
Apollo Heyes
