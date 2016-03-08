AC Milan rocked by Meyer demands
26 June at 16:10
Serie A giants AC Milan have been shocked by the demands of transfer target Max Meyer, a report from CalcioMercato states.
Meyer has become one of the Germany's best young players over the last few seasons and his performances for Schalke last season helped him rediscover his mojo. He appeared in 24 Bundesliga games last season and played as a defensive midfielder.
A report from CalcioMercato states that Meyer's demands have shocked Milan, who could back away from the player, whose contract at Schalke ends this month.
Meyer has demanded a fee of 4.5 million euros a season, with his agents demanding 3 million euros signing fee plus 5 million euros commission to the agents. The German was said to be keen on making a switch to the San Siro.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Meyer has become one of the Germany's best young players over the last few seasons and his performances for Schalke last season helped him rediscover his mojo. He appeared in 24 Bundesliga games last season and played as a defensive midfielder.
A report from CalcioMercato states that Meyer's demands have shocked Milan, who could back away from the player, whose contract at Schalke ends this month.
Meyer has demanded a fee of 4.5 million euros a season, with his agents demanding 3 million euros signing fee plus 5 million euros commission to the agents. The German was said to be keen on making a switch to the San Siro.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments