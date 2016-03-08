PSG could back away from Buffon deal on one condition
31 May at 12:45Gazzetta dello Sport have revealed one thing that can scupper Gianluigi Buffon's impending move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
The veteran goalkeeper played his last game for Buffon recently and left the club after 17 years of service. The Italian appeared in 21 Serie A games for the Old Lady this season, as the bianconeri won the Scudetto for the seventh consecutive season.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that if Buffon's upcoming UEFA ban is too heavy, Paris Saint-Germain can back away from signing the former Parma man.
Buffon was shown a red card for his words and actions during Juventus' second leg against Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League. While the regulation one-game ban will anyway be there, it could be increased depending on what Michael Oliver reported about the incident during UEFA investigation.
If Buffon is found guilty of violent conduct, the ban will increase. And while the deal for Buffon is all but done, PSG will back away from the deal if the ban is a heavy one.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments