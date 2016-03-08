PSG, Icardi: 'I haven't played in other great teams in the past'

Paris Saint Germain forward Mauro Icardi spoke to Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com yesterday, discussing the difference in dressing rooms between Inter and PSG.
 
"PSG is a bit different from Inter, even if I don't have a real benchmark because I haven't played in other great teams in the past. But here I feel good and at the end of the day, like at Inter, I'm asked the same thing: scoring goals, which is the most important thing for a forward and for the team.”
 
The 26-year-old Argentinian forward was forced to leave the Nerazzurri this summer following a complete fracture in the relationship between the player and the club management. He signed a one-year loan deal with Ligue 1 side PSG, with a €70 million option to buy at the end of the season.

