PSG, Icardi: 'I haven't played in other great teams in the past'
16 October at 10:45Paris Saint Germain forward Mauro Icardi spoke to Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com yesterday, discussing the difference in dressing rooms between Inter and PSG.
"PSG is a bit different from Inter, even if I don't have a real benchmark because I haven't played in other great teams in the past. But here I feel good and at the end of the day, like at Inter, I'm asked the same thing: scoring goals, which is the most important thing for a forward and for the team.”
The 26-year-old Argentinian forward was forced to leave the Nerazzurri this summer following a complete fracture in the relationship between the player and the club management. He signed a one-year loan deal with Ligue 1 side PSG, with a €70 million option to buy at the end of the season.
Apollo Heyes
