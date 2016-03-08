PSG interested in Icardi for the post-Cavani era: Man United and Juve still in the race
23 April at 09:30Despite returning back to the Inter Milan team, Mauro Icardi's name is still swirling around in various transfer rumours. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Atletico Madrid have been overtaken by Paris Saint-Germain in the race for the Argentinian striker. Icardi would team up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to form a super-trio of attackers for the Parisians.
The French champions are interested in Icardi as a replacement for Uruguayan star Edinson Cavani, who is reportedly set to depart from Paris next summer.
The Nerazzurri have already decided to sell their former captain and demand at least 70 million euros for his services. In the background, there is also Juventus, the only plausible Italian destination for Icardi, even if the negotiations for a potential Icardi-Dybala exchange have not been successful.
Corriere dello Sport also adds another possibility for the Argentinian: the one that would provide an exchange with Manchester United that would bring Romelu Lukaku to the San Siro and send Icardi to the Old Trafford.
