PSG join Bayern and Inter in the race for Pepé
17 April at 16:30
PSG is looking for reinforcements for next season, according to Le Parisien, coach Tuchel has put Nicolas Pepé of Lille on the top of his wish list after his performance and goal against the capital club.
The young Ivorian striker, however, the interest of Bayern Munich who has already prepared a 60 million euro offer. This will come as bad new to Inter also are reported to be in interested in the pacey winger and would likely lose out in the event of a bidding war.
Pepé has been a revelation for Lille this season, scoring 19 and setting up 13 in Ligue 1.
