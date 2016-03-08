PSG lead race for Coutinho, Juventus back away

22 June at 16:45
French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the race to sign Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho as Juventus have turned down the chance to sign him.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in the winter of 2018 from Liverpool for a big-money fee but has failed to impress too many since. He has now been linked with an exit from the Nou Camp. The 27-year-old made 34 appearances last season, scoring only five times.

Reports from Spain state that Barca are convinced about letting the former Inter and Liverpool man leave this summer as they look to revolutionize their squad for the upcoming season.

Barca are embarking on a project to bring in a new trio for the upcoming season as they want a trio of Neymar-Lionel Messi- Antoine Griezmann and to make sure of that, they want to make money out of the sale of Coutinho this summer.

PSG are currently leading the chase for the Brazilian and while he was offered to Juventus by the Catalans, the bianconeri rejected the chance to sign the 27-year-old this summer.

