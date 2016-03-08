PSG, Leonardo keen on Donnarumma: AC Milan's stance

The agent, however, is not keen on having two of his clients in one team, and therefore suggested the offer of €20m plus Areola for the Italian youngster. The Frenchman, however, doesn't convince Milan despite Boban and Maldini's appreciation, due to his current salary of €3.5m.

Compared to two summers ago, the situation has completely changed: Donnarumma would like to stay in Milan, while the club is more or less forced him to comply with FFP rules. Maldini would like to get more than €50m from the sale, and there is still distance between the clubs in this regard.

With that said, the negotiations have only just started, and an improved offer is expected to arrive from PSG in the coming days.