PSG looked to fund deal for Juve's Dybala by selling Neymar to Barcelona: the details
19 March at 12:00Paris Saint Germain hoped to fund a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala with the proceeds of the sale of Brazilian star Neymar to Barcelona, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Parisian club looked to sign the 26-year-old Argentine forward last summer. PSG knew Juventus were looking to sell Dybala, but the French club needed to sell their 28-year-old Brazilian star to Barcelona in order to fund the deal. The deal never materialised and so PSG were forced to give up on la Joya.
PSG were looking to try to sign Dybala again this summer in the same way, the report continues. The French giants are looking to sell Neymar to the Blaugrana for over €120 million this summer and hoped to use that money to buy the Juventus forward, but the Bianconeri have no intention on selling him. They informed PSG that they will renew his contract soon, once the issue of image rights has been overcome, forcing the French club to back off.
Apollo Heyes
