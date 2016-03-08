PSG, Mbappe's Agent: 'He wants to play for Real Madrid'
22 April at 12:00Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe’s agent, Yvan Le Mee, has confirmed that the player wants to move to Spanish side Real Madrid in an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca via Calciomercato.com earlier today.
“Mbappé wants to play for Real Madrid. In a normal context, you would think that he would sign this summer, but now, due to the coronavirus emergency, no-one can pay €300 million. Kylian wants to be with his idol Zidane and he will become the best 9 in the world.”
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has long spoken highly of the 21-year-old French forward, who won the World Cup with France in 2018. The player is contracted to PSG until 2022 and the Parisian’s have been looking to offer him a new contract in order to tie him to the club and lower the chances of him leaving.
Mbappe has made 33 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2479 minutes. In that time, he has scored 30 goals and provided 17 assists, remaining one of the most exciting young players in the world. Paris Saint Germain also risk losing their other main star, Brazilian forward Neymar, with Barcelona keen to bring the 28-year-old back to Catalonia.
Apollo Heyes
