PSG President on Icardi: 'Will we sign him permanently? Let's see..'
11 September at 15:15Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi has said that the club is unsure if they will sign him permanently or not.
Icardi, who fell out with Inter last February, was told by the club that he would be sold this summer. Antonio Conte also publicly stated the same, despite Icardi's strong wishes to stay. The Argentine joined PSG on deadline day on loan with an option to buy.
In an interview that Al Khelaifi gave to Corriere dello Sport from the ECA general assembly, he talked about the club's new striker.
He said: "He is really a great striker and we are happy to have him. And his numbers in Serie A show that he is strong and we can focus on him."
When asked whether the Parisiens will buy him permanently or not, he told reporters: "Do you want to know if we will buy it at the end of the season? Let's see ..."
PSG have the option of signing the player permanently for 70 million euros. The 26-year-old former Barcelona man scored 11 Serie A goals for the nerazzurri last season.
Go to comments