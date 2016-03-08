PSG reach 'rough agreement' for Napoli midfielder
24 March at 15:45French giants Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly a rough agreement to sign Napoli midfielder Allan.
The Brazilian was linked with a move away from Napoli in January and last summer, but the partenopei managed to keep hold of him, keeping the interest of the Parisiens away.
Il Mattino though, now report that PSG already have a rough agreement in place for Allan, with further details yet to be sorted out in a possible deal in the summer.
It is said that the French giants have prepared an offer of 75 million euros and the outlet expects Allan to leave the partenopei in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The newspaper also claims that Aurelio de Laurentiis is very likely to accept an offer that is anywhere around what PSG are looking to offer for the 28-year-old.
