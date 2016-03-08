Psg respond to match fixing accusations
12 October at 22:47According to reliable news site L'Équipe, PSG's UEFA Champions league game against Red Star Belgrade was "fixed". UEFA reportedly recently received informations that a Serbian director (of Red Star) bet 5 million euros on a defeat of his team by a 5 goal deficit against PSG (the final score was 6-1 in favor of the French club). Napoli are now looking on as they are in the same group as these two teams. UEFA are now looking into the matter as there should soon be more news out. There doesn't seem to be enough information to actually link any players to these accusations but UEFA will surely release more info on the matter in the coming days.
Here is how PSG responded to the matter (via Calciomercato.com.): " It is with great surprise that we read L'Équipe's article on match fixing accusations. We completely deny these accusations...".
